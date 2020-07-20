Monday update: 28 additional positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Total known cases: 349

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday morning 28 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel voronavirus (COVID-19).
“The increased numbers over the weekend are extremely worrisome," said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. "Community transmission continues to be a source of positive results, as well as, the large outbreak in a congregate living facility. It is more important than ever, to use precautions whenever you leave your home. Equally important is to stay home if you feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19. Please wear a face covering."
This brings the total number of positives to 349 in McDowell County. There have been 6,166 people tested, 5,320 negative results and 497 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 110 individuals in quarantine, 236 out of quarantine and three deaths.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https:/mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Ashworth Baptist Church; 75 Lamplighter Lane in Marion; Wednesday, July 22 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 24 from 9-11 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.