Monarch butterfly migration aided by native plants on WCU campus, Highlands Biological Station

Monarchs also are a good indicator of the overall environment, locally and globally. “When we study the natural world, we can often times infer how well an ecosystem is functioning based on the diversity of species we observe,” said Jane Dell, assistant professor of geosciences and natural resources. “Branching out even more to insects in general, they represent the most species rich group of animals across the globe with incredibly important roles in regulating ecosystem vigor. Especially here in the biodiverse region of Southern Appalachia, when we see declines in the diversity of insects, we know that there are issues happening that are affecting ecological function. Think about road trips you went on as a child — how often did you have to stop and wash off the windshield due to insects? Now reflect upon a more recent road trip. Most likely you didn't even have to use the windshield wiper once to clear off the insects. This is because we are in the midst of a global insect decline. The monarch is just another example of species experiencing human-caused declines.”