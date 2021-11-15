Mobile medical unit in Old Fort today. It will return on Dec. 1

A federally qualified health center based in Buncombe seeks to expand its services by providing care to McDowell residents.
And today is the first day that the center’s mobile unit will be here in McDowell providing health care services.
Located in Asheville, Western North Carolina Community Health Services (WNCCHS) will bring its quality care to McDowell. Throughout the next several months, WNCCHS will have its state-of-the-art mobile medical unit co-locating in McDowell with the goal of an eventual brick-and-mortar location here, according to Amy Stevens, supervisor of the McDowell Access To Care & Health program.
“MATCH and the Health Center Steering Committee have been working for quite some time to bring a community health center to McDowell to increase accessibility and services for all our residents,” said Stevens to The McDowell News. “We are thrilled to be partnering with WNCCHS on this project.”
The staff of the WNCCHS mobile unit will provide family care for such minor illnesses as cough and bronchitis, ear infections and earaches, flu-like symptoms, gout treatment, heartburn and indigestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sinus infection and congestion, sore and strep throats, upper respiratory infection, urinary tract and bladder infections, general medical exams, rashes and skin conditions.
The staff will also perform screenings and monitorings for health issues. They will include high blood pressure evaluation, diabetes screening and management, high cholesterol screening and management, asthma monitoring and basic health screening. The staff can also perform physicals, tuberculosis testing, provide smoking cessation programs and give flu vaccines.
For women’s services, birth control, well woman exams and pregnancy evaluations will be available.
The mobile unit’s staff is accepting walk-in patients and appointments now.
The dates and locations for the mobile unit are as follows:
• Today, Monday, Nov. 15 at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St.
• Thursday, Dec. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, 79 Academy St. (Centro Unido Latino-Americano).
• Thursday, Dec. 16 at Nebo United Methodist Church, 117 Nebo School Road.
• Thursday, Jan. 6 at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, 79 Academy St. (Centro Unido Latino-Americano).
• Thursday, Jan. 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, 79 Academy St. (Centro Unido Latino-Americano).
To get an appointment, call 659-5289. For more information about WNCCHS, call 828-285-0622 or visit www.wncchs.org.