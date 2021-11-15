Mobile medical unit in Old Fort today. It will return on Dec. 1

A federally qualified health center based in Buncombe seeks to expand its services by providing care to McDowell residents.

And today is the first day that the center’s mobile unit will be here in McDowell providing health care services.

Located in Asheville, Western North Carolina Community Health Services (WNCCHS) will bring its quality care to McDowell. Throughout the next several months, WNCCHS will have its state-of-the-art mobile medical unit co-locating in McDowell with the goal of an eventual brick-and-mortar location here, according to Amy Stevens, supervisor of the McDowell Access To Care & Health program.

“MATCH and the Health Center Steering Committee have been working for quite some time to bring a community health center to McDowell to increase accessibility and services for all our residents,” said Stevens to The McDowell News. “We are thrilled to be partnering with WNCCHS on this project.”