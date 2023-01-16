Mobile home, RV burn in separate Marion fires.

Local firefighters responded to two blazes within hours, the Marion Fire Department said Monday.

In a Facebook post, the department said:

“Overnight, our firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the area of Jacktown and Christoper roads. While enroute dispatch advised possibly multiple structures involved and additional exposures.

“Engine 3 arrived on scene finding one single wide mobile home fully involved with extension to two additional mobile homes and multiple live powerlines down. Firefighters quickly extinguished the exposure structures and where able to keep damage to a minimum.

“The initial single wide was a total loss. No injuries were reported. Thank you to Glenwood Fire Dept, Nebo Volunteer Fire Department, Dysartsville Fire Department, McDowell County 911/Emergency Management, McDowell County EMS, McDowell County Rescue Squad and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina for their assistance on scene. Also, thank you to Hankins North Fork Volunteer Fire Department for covering our district during the fire and helping get our trucks and equipment back inservice once we returned to the station.”

Then, 11:59 a.m. Monday, emergency radio traffic reported a fire at 208 Faith Baptist Church Road. The first firefighters on the scene found a burning RV “fully involved.”

Firefighters requested a deputy and a fire investigator report to the scene.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters and forest service personnel were called to a residence on Honeycut Road where a grass fire had gotten out of control, according to radio traffic.