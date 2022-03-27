Missionaries to Ukraine scheduled to speak at First Baptist of Marion

As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, two missionaries will share their first-hand knowledge of life in that besieged country here in Marion.

Gennady and Mina Podgaisky will be the guest speakers at the First Baptist Church of Marion starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Podgaiskys have served as missionaries through the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship for 20 years in Kyiv, Ukraine. They are currently staying in Black Mountain until they are able to return, according to the Rev. Scott Hagaman, pastor of Marion First Baptist.

There in Kyiv, Ukraine, they led the ministries of the Village of Hope, a ministry center that assists foster families in that country. They have also led Bible studies, provided counseling, organized and led family seminars, conducted couples retreats and provide training on the Life-Skills Manual for Youth, according to the Website for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

“Gennady and Mina helped establish the Village of Hope in 2003 when seven buildings in different stages of deterioration, located on a 16-plus acre former communist pioneer youth camp in the town of Bucha, Ukraine were purchased,” reads the Website.

The Village of Hope has hosted three Ukrainian foster families with a total of 21 children. The Village of Hope has also offered year-round camp facilities for local churches, Christian camp organizations and other groups to rent.

Additionally, Mina Podgaisky has led a home Bible study group and is also one of the authors and trainer of the Life Skills Manual for Youth, a manual consisting of 10 modules of four-to-seven 90-minute lessons designed as a course for future orphanage graduates. The widely-used manual aims to supply youth with knowledge, tools and skills needed for independent living and successful integration into society written from a Christian perspective, according to the Website.

Her husband Gennady is a member of a local Christian counseling center in the city of more than 4 million people. Together, they have provided pre-marital, family and individual counseling. Gennady had preached regularly at their local church. They lead family, parenting and marriage seminars and retreats in various churches in Ukraine.

But since the invasion by Russian forces, they have been forced to leave Ukraine and come back to the United States.

On Wednesday evening, they will bring their story about life in Ukraine to the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Marion.

“This is a major, extraordinarily rare and exciting event, for First Baptist Church to be able to have this wonderful couple right here in Marion to talk with first-hand knowledge about Russia’s savage and vicious invasion of Ukraine,” said Mayor Steve Little to The McDowell News. “They can share factual information from many of their very close friends from Kyiv and surrounding parts of Ukraine of the most horrible, cruel and brutal event of the past 70 years.”

Little, who is also chairman of the church’s deacons, and Associate Pastor Matt Roberts will preside over the Wednesday event, which is open to everyone. There is no cost to attend.

Little said he understands the Podgaiskys will have some photos as a part of their talk, which will be shown on the large screens and will answer questions after they speak.

“I have known Gennady and Mina for about 10 years,” said Little. “Gennady went with our FBC mission team to Belize about six or sevem years ago, so several FBC members also know them.”

Light refreshments will be served at the end.

For more information about the Podgaiskys, visit www.cbf.net/podgaisky.