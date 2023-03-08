Mission Health is accepting applications from throughout the community for the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with the aim of supporting the education goals for high school seniors and college students of color from western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in health care.

For more than 25 years, Mission Health has been awarding the Kesha Young Health Careers Scholarship, with more than $1 million given to make college more affordable for high school seniors and college students of color from western North Carolina who are pursuing careers in health care. The scholarship is named in honor of Kesha Young, a 22-year-old biracial woman who was born with mental and physical disabilities and underwent multiple surgeries at Mission Hospital. Kesha died just months before she was scheduled to earn her high school diploma. Despite her health struggles, Kesha was described by her adoptive parents as embodying the characteristics that are vital to how health care team members engage with patients, families and visitors, with a strong spirit, warm smile and positive encouragement.

At Mission Health, we recognize that having a diverse workforce, especially in health care, is very important to provide the best possible care to our patients and communities. This is integral to who we are as a company. Our mission statement is based around recognizing and affirming the unique and intrinsic worth of each individual: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

The completed application, along with all additional materials, must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 14, for consideration. Recipients will be notified in early May and invited to a reception at Mission Hospital on Wednesday, June 7.