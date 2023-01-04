Mission Ministries Alliance names interim executive director for McDowell-Burke effort

The board of directors of Mission Ministries Alliance announced Wednesday the selection of Lauri SoJourner as interim executive director.

Mission Ministries Alliance is the new McDowell-Burke effort to address homelessness in both counties.

SoJourner comes to the Alliance with more than two decades of executive leadership and management experience, with particular expertise in strategic planning, fundraising, nonprofit governance, human resources and relationship building. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University, a master’s degree from Ball State University and a professional certificate in nonprofit management from Winthrop University, according to a news release.

“Lauri SoJourner’s work as interim executive director comes at a critical and exciting time for the organization,” said the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, chair of the personnel committee and vice chair of the board of directors.

Mission Ministries Alliance in McDowell recently launched a strategic partnership with community stakeholders in Burke County to expand existing services across the two-county region.

“I have known Lauri professionally for some years, and I am confident that her skills are a strong match with our organization’s needs during this season,” Jolly said.

SoJourner will begin her work on Monday, Jan. 9. The search for a permanent executive director will begin in 2023.

Mission Ministries Alliance is deeply committed to serving local residents who are unsheltered, or at risk of becoming unsheltered, according to a news release. The Alliance operates three low-barrier shelters, offers in-house substance use disorder programming by certified clinicians, provides housing stabilization services aimed at preventing and diverting homelessness, and operates a street outreach program that identifies and engages people who are unsheltered, according to the news release.

For more information about the Alliance’s services and to learn how you can support its work, visit www.mcdowellmissionministries.org.