Mission Hospital McDowell announced the recent addition of Dr. Valentino Piacentino as a general surgeon.
Piacentino, MD, PhD, is a board-certified general surgeon who takes special interest in personalized state-of-the-art care for all of his patients. He joins the Marion community from Grand Strand Surgical Care in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is a graduate of Temple University Medical School and completed his residency at Duke University Medical Center. Piacentino has dedicated his life to serving others through medicine, according to a news release.
He performs a wide range of procedures, including:
Laparoscopic small bowel and colon resections
Minimally invasive hiatal hernia repairs and reflux procedures
Abdominal wall hernia repairs
Complete laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstructions
Laparoscopic appendectomies, cholecystectomies and peritoneal biopsies
Thyroid and parathyroid procedures
Advanced dialysis fistula and graft procedures
Laparoscopic peritoneal dialysis access
Endovascular treatment of arterial and venous disease
Management of aortic aneurysm and occlusive disease
Varicose vein management
Piacentino is now accepting new patients at Mission Surgery—McDowell. To schedule an appointment, call 828-659-5700.