Piacentino, MD, PhD, is a board-certified general surgeon who takes special interest in personalized state-of-the-art care for all of his patients. He joins the Marion community from Grand Strand Surgical Care in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is a graduate of Temple University Medical School and completed his residency at Duke University Medical Center. Piacentino has dedicated his life to serving others through medicine, according to a news release.