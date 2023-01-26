Mission Hospital McDowell raises final beam for new addition

Mission Health announced the final beam for the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell was raised Wednesday.

With $20 million in funding from HCA Healthcare, the expansion of the current state-of-the-art facility in McDowell will ensure the continued support of the health care needs of our community, according to a news release.

“The final beam is significant in our progress toward opening this new space to serve our community,” said Marsha Myers, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. “It is also significant in that the staff at Mission Hospital McDowell signed this beam, and their thoughts and names will live always inside our new space.”

The new addition will be a two-story tower which is being constructed on the front side of the hospital, and will initially expand capacity by 35% by adding 11 beds to Mission Hospital McDowell. The construction will also support the addition of another floor based on future health care and service needs, according to the news release.

Mission Hospital McDowell opened its three-floor, 105,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018, and this new project will mirror that design with the most current technology, patient and family centric care, and the enhancement of the delivery of safe and effective patient care.

This new space is projected to open in the fall of this year, according to the news release.

Mission Hospital McDowell, a member of Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is a community hospital serving McDowell, Burke and Rutherford counties. Located in Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell is licensed for 65 beds, while operating 30 beds, including five labor and delivery suites. Medical specialties offered include cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and walk-in, non-emergency care at Mission My Care Now McDowell. Mission Hospital McDowell has been designated as a Baby Friendly Hospital and is Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Accredited. For more information, visit missionhealth.org/mcdowell.

Mission Health, based in Asheville, is the state’s sixth-largest health system. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital, and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina, according to the news release.

For more information, visit mission-health.org or @MissionHealthNC.