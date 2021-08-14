Mission Hospital McDowell officials urge more people to get the COVID vaccine

As of early Friday morning, there are 108 people hospitalized in the Mission Health system, and eight of those are inpatients at the hospital in McDowell.

Wolfenbarger said that is a significant rise from the numbers for July 11 when there were only seven COVID positive patients at Mission Hospital in Asheville and absolutely none at Mission’s regional hospitals like McDowell.

The great majority, probably 99%, of those 71 COVID patients are unvaccinated people, said Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for Mission Health.

Wolfenbarger said she is challenging vaccinated people to convince at least one other unvaccinated person to get the shot. She calls her challenge “each one reach one.”

“It is the one tool that we have, and while it is still possible you can get COVID it can avoid serious complications,” she said.

One positive sign is the increase in vaccinations by one percentage point from last week to this week, she added.

Wolfenbarger also wants people who have their doubts about the vaccine to talk with their physicians and get the true scientific facts about the vaccines.