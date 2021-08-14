Mission Hospital McDowell officials urge more people to get the COVID vaccine

If you have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, officials with Mission Hospital McDowell are urging you to take advantage of this free and easy way to protect yourself.
That way you might not end up becoming a critical patient in the hospital or worse.
Carol Wolfenbarger is the president and chief executive officer of Mission Hospital McDowell. At a recent meeting, she spoke about the dramatic increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 and the low vaccination rate in the county. The highly contagious delta variant is a cause for concern.
As of Friday morning, the McDowell County Health Department reported 41 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total number of positives to 5,726 in McDowell County. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Friday at 23.6%.
And as of Friday, 19,480 people in McDowell or 43% are partially vaccinated while 17,897 people in McDowell or 39% are fully vaccinated, according to the news release from the McDowell Health Department. Those numbers are below the statewide average.
Those numbers don’t tell the entire story. So far, 78 people in McDowell County have died of COVID-19. And in recent weeks, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people being hospitalized because of the virus.
As of early Friday morning, there are 108 people hospitalized in the Mission Health system, and eight of those are inpatients at the hospital in McDowell.
Wolfenbarger said that is a significant rise from the numbers for July 11 when there were only seven COVID positive patients at Mission Hospital in Asheville and absolutely none at Mission’s regional hospitals like McDowell.
The great majority, probably 99%, of those 71 COVID patients are unvaccinated people, said Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for Mission Health.
Wolfenbarger said she is challenging vaccinated people to convince at least one other unvaccinated person to get the shot. She calls her challenge “each one reach one.”
“It is the one tool that we have, and while it is still possible you can get COVID it can avoid serious complications,” she said.
One positive sign is the increase in vaccinations by one percentage point from last week to this week, she added.
Wolfenbarger also wants people who have their doubts about the vaccine to talk with their physicians and get the true scientific facts about the vaccines.
“I think those conversations with your providers and educating yourself is key to understanding the science,” she said to The McDowell News. “I think education will drive out the fear. Whether they find that education online or they seek that counsel from their provider that is probably going to be the most valuable thing to help get that vaccine. Getting education from reliable sources will help people make good decisions about the vaccine.”
Wolfenbarger said she wants the public to know that all precautions are being taken at the hospital for the safety of patients, visitors and staff. Mission Health recently increased its visitor restrictions after they had been relaxed in March.
"For the team at Mission Hospital McDowell, the safety and well-being of everyone who comes to us for care is our top priority,” said Wolfenbarger. "Our hospital has a universal masking policy for the protection of our patients, staff and visitors and each person who comes to us for care can be sure that the hospital is a safe place for them to be. It is so important not to delay your care."
Hospitals across the nation are also confronted with a shortage of staff to care for the patients of COVID and other medical problems.
"Health care is seeing staffing shortages across the country and that is no different here in western North Carolina," said Wolfenbarger. "The team at Mission Hospital McDowell continues to rise to the needs of patient care while we are actively recruiting to fill our open positions. We hope our community will help us flatten the curve again as we see this recent rise in COVID-19 cases."
Dr. William Hathaway is the chief medical officer for Mission Health and HCA Healthcare N.C. Division. He urges people to not only get the vaccine but continue to wear face masks indoors.
“COVID 19 is having another very significant surge not just in our community but across the nation and globe,” he said to The McDowell News. “This in large part due to the emergent of the highly contagious delta variant and our failure to take advantage of the availability of the highly effective and safe vaccines.”
He added it is important to remember that billions of doses have been administered around the world and there are huge amounts of data to indicate their safety.
Many people in the United States are waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to give its approval to the vaccines.
“We are still waiting for the FDA to fully approve the vaccine but in no way should people wait for that approval to protect themselves and their families,” said Hathaway to The McDowell News. “We have learned that the delta variant can infect people who are post vaccination. We have also learned more importantly that those who are vaccinated and then infected do much, much better than if they were not vaccinated.”
Furthermore, don’t throw away that face mask just yet even if you are vaccinated. You are less likely to be hospitalized and far less likely to die, said Hathaway.
“You not only help yourself you protect others,” he said.
The delta variant can be stopped if more people get vaccinated and continue to wear the face masks. “The variants come about because of the ongoing infections,” said Hathaway.
During World War II, the entire country was mobilized in the titanic struggle against fascism in Europe and aggression from the Japanese Empire. There was rationing, blackouts, air raid drills, war bond drives and scrap metal drives. Major industries devoted their resources to building tanks, planes and ships for war instead of their usual products.
“We are again in a similar situation,” said Hathaway. “Now we have a global threat. The sacrifice of wearing a mask is so minor. We have to do what needs to be done. In order to go far, we have to go together.”
Like Wolfenbarger, he is urging people in McDowell and elsewhere who have been vaccinated to convince others to do likewise.
“For those who have gotten the vaccine, we want you to reach out to two or three other people you care about and convince them to get the vaccine,” Hathaway said to The McDowell News. “While vaccinated people can still be infected by COVID-19, they are far less likely to have serious illness or require hospitalization and almost completely unlikely to die from the infection. The vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Masking is very effective for everyone in stopping the transmission of illness, so I continue to advocate for wearing a mask indoors.”