When a woman hears “You may have breast cancer,” she may experience every emotion from disbelief to panic. If a mammogram or ultrasound have not given enough detail, fortunately, breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a noninvasive procedure that can be ordered instead of biopsy or surgery.

Follow-up Care

Mission Hospital McDowell offers breast MRI at its facility.

“I’m really glad we provide this and can usually set up an appointment in two days,” said Lisa Burden, RT(MR), MRI Team Leader at Mission Hospital McDowell. This allows a shorter wait time for women to get more information about their diagnosis. Results are usually available to providers within one day.

Providers may order a breast MRI to gather details to decide whether part of the breast (lumpectomy), all the breast (mastectomy) or even both breasts (double mastectomy) should be removed. In high-risk cases of a family history of breast cancer at an early age, a woman’s provider may order a baseline breast MRI for comparison with repeat annual MRIs. Also, breast MRI is important in the follow-up care after a single or double mastectomy to assess for cancer recurrence in the chest wall or muscle.

Low Risk