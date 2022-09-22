Mission Hospital McDowell nurse among state's Great 100

A McDowell nurse has earned state recognition.

Peers offer congratulations to Leah Frady, MSN, RN, clinical professional development educator for Mission Hospital McDowell, for being recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. This award exists to recognize and honor Registered Nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence.

Since 1989, the Great 100, Inc., has recognized and admired influential nurses across North Carolina, recognizing 100 professionals from the entire state who are nominated by their peers for the once-in-a-lifetime honor.

Nominations are scored based on how the nominee promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community; demonstrates integrity, honesty and accountability; displays commitment to patients, families and colleagues; demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop; radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting.

“This recognition is a strong demonstration to Leah’s outstanding professionalism and commitment to making a difference,” said Marsha Myers, chief executive officer for Mission Hospital McDowell. “We are extremely fortunate to have Leah as a part of the Mission Hospital McDowell family.”