Mission Hospital McDowell now diverting ambulances to other hospitals

Mission Hospital McDowell is now diverting ambulances to other nearby hospitals because of the high number of people showing up at the Emergency Department.
Monday afternoon, Mission Hospital McDowell went on ambulance diversion due to the high volume of patients currently showing up for care in the Emergency Department. That means when an EMS ambulance needs to transport a patient, that ambulance has to go to another nearby hospital.
“When a determination is made to go on diversion, our McDowell County EMS partners are notified immediately,” said Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health. “During a time of diversion, EMS will transport to other hospitals in the region from the field. For the hospital, the pause on EMS arrivals helps us to focus on the current patients and walk-in emergency patients.”
Lindell said the hospital staff doesn’t know yet how long this diversion will continue.
“We evaluate hourly until we make the determination to reopen to EMS arrivals,” she added.
On Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., emergency officials announced the hospital was again diverting ambulances.
So where are the EMS patients from McDowell going?
McDowell EMS is currently transporting patients to either Mission Hospital in Asheville, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton or Blue Ridge Regional in Spruce Pine, said Emergency Services Director William Kehler.
He added Rutherford Regional Hospital has been on a similar diversion since Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“Additional EMS staff have been called in to ensure additional ambulances are available while the diversion is in place,” said Kehler. “We continue to see a record number of patients calling EMS for COVID-19 symptoms. The vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated. This is the third time in two weeks that a diversion has occurred.”
As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were 13 COVID-19-positive inpatients at Mission Hospital McDowell. Lindell said she is not sure about the other reasons why more people are coming to the local Emergency Department.
What hospital officials do know is the vast majority of those COVID-positive patients who were admitted are unvaccinated.
“We hope the FDA approval (of the Pfizer vaccine) will encourage those who have been hesitant about the vaccine to receive it, as being vaccinated is our best defense against this illness,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, chief executive officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.
Officials with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton said that of the 31 people hospitalized Monday, 26 are unvaccinated. They also said that of the 12 COVID patients in the intensive care unit, 11 are unvaccinated, and three out of the four COVID patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated. The health care system also had 216 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital, according to a story by The News Herald of Morganton.