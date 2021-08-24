Mission Hospital McDowell now diverting ambulances to other hospitals

He added Rutherford Regional Hospital has been on a similar diversion since Tuesday, Aug. 17.

“Additional EMS staff have been called in to ensure additional ambulances are available while the diversion is in place,” said Kehler. “We continue to see a record number of patients calling EMS for COVID-19 symptoms. The vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated. This is the third time in two weeks that a diversion has occurred.”

As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were 13 COVID-19-positive inpatients at Mission Hospital McDowell. Lindell said she is not sure about the other reasons why more people are coming to the local Emergency Department.

What hospital officials do know is the vast majority of those COVID-positive patients who were admitted are unvaccinated.

“We hope the FDA approval (of the Pfizer vaccine) will encourage those who have been hesitant about the vaccine to receive it, as being vaccinated is our best defense against this illness,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, chief executive officer of Mission Hospital McDowell.

Officials with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton said that of the 31 people hospitalized Monday, 26 are unvaccinated. They also said that of the 12 COVID patients in the intensive care unit, 11 are unvaccinated, and three out of the four COVID patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated. The health care system also had 216 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital, according to a story by The News Herald of Morganton.