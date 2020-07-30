Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

Mission Hospital McDowell was recently named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families.
“This is recognition is a testament to all of the outstanding caregivers and staff at Mission Hospital McDowell. I am truly grateful for our amazing Maternity Services team and the excellent care they provide for the communities we serve,” said Carol Wolfenbarger, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.
Mission Hospital McDowell was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients will appear in the July edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country ” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
About Mission Hospital McDowell
Mission Hospital McDowell, a member of Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is a community hospital serving McDowell, Burke and Rutherford counties. Located in Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell operates 30 beds, including 5 labor and delivery suites. Medical specialties offered include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and walk-in, non-emergency care at Mission My Care Now McDowell. Five of Mission Hospital McDowell’s primary care practices have been recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as Rural Health Clinics. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org/mcdowell.
About Mission Health
Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is based in Asheville and is the state’s sixth largest health system. Mission Health operates six hospitals, many outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 colleagues and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.