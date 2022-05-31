 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mission Hospital McDowell nationally recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

Mission Hospital McDowell makes the list of best hospitals for babies and families.

Mission Hospital McDowell was recently named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals for the third year in a row. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families.

“This honor shines a light on the outstanding caregivers and staff at Mission Hospital McDowell. This is well-deserved recognition for the amazing Maternity Services team and the excellent care they provide for the communities we serve,” said Tonia Hale, interim CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.

The full list of recipients appears in the current edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.

The evaluation is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey in which hospital managers and maternity health care professionals were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals; medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

