Mission Hospital McDowell names Colleagues of the Year

Mission Hospital McDowell recently surprised two of its staff members by naming them as Colleagues of the Year for 2022.

Tiffany Rose, registered nurse, Acute Care, and Donna Adkins, Environmental Services, were both named Colleagues of the Year. The winners were selected after receiving numerous submissions from their fellow colleagues about their consistent hard work and dedication.

“This award exemplifies the traits that Tiffany and Donna have shown on a daily basis,” said Amanda Prevette, chief nursing officer for Mission Hospital McDowell. “We thank them for their consistent commitment to our patients, families, visitors and fellow colleagues. They truly care like family!”

The awards were revealed on the Mission Hospital McDowell Terrace during a surprise celebration. A small reception was held afterward. Each winner will receive a deposit of 250,000 points into their online recognition account. The recognition platform allows HCA Healthcare colleagues to earn points for daily contributions to the mission of caring for and improving human life. The points can then be redeemed for various prizes, including gift cards, appliances, clothing and more.