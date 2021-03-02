Mission Hospital McDowell has top-notch supervising cardiologist

Dr. Thomas also stresses the importance of “knowing your numbers,” which gives you an overall awareness of your risk for not only heart disease, but other serious conditions, such as diabetes. “When we use this phrase, we mean patients should be aware of their body mass index (BMI), which indicates whether the ratio of their weight to height is in a healthy or risky range, blood pressure, cholesterol, and A1C, which is your blood glucose level,” he shares. “Now we consider 130/80 to be a healthy blood pressure, but the lower it is the better, and it’s a good idea to bring a log to your doctor’s appointment. It’s important also to remember that having diabetes is a strong risk factor for heart attack and stroke, and to aim for an A1C < 7.0% goal. Finally, keep on top of your ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL), as it should be under 100 or even 70 in some cases.” A concern Dr. Thomas voiced too, is that he is seeing younger people being diagnosed with heart disease, and knowing these baselines can help patients in their efforts to control their risk factors.