Mission Hospital McDowell has a new leader

Mission Hospital McDowell is now under new leadership.
As of Friday, March 4, Carol Wolfenbarger is no longer the chief executive officer at the hospital in Marion. She had held this position since 2015.
Instead, Tonia Hale, the CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, has now taken on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell after the departure of Wolfenbarger.
Hale is onsite a few days each week and will have leadership support from the Mission Health team. The search for a permanent CEO at McDowell is underway and an announcement will be made when a new one is appointed, according to Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division/Mission Health.
“We are thankful for the quality care the team at Mission Hospital McDowell provides to our patients every day and are confident that will continue under Tonia’s leadership,” said Lindell to The McDowell News.
Lindell declined to comment further on the reasons for Wolfenbarger’s departure. The McDowell News has not been able contact Wolfenbarger.
She served hospitals and health systems for more than three decades and worked to add full-time cardiology services, led growth in outpatient services including imaging and surgery, and the expanded primary care offerings in Burke County since she became president at Mission Hospital McDowell in 2015.
Wolfenbarger has been an active member in the Rotary Club of Marion and has served as a board member for the Rutherford/Polk/McDowell Health District board of directors, the Corpening YMCA board of directors, and the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
In other moves at Mission Health, the system recently announced who will be its next chief medical officer (CMO).
Philip Stahel, MD, FACS, will step into the role in April after previously serving as CMO for The Medical Center of Aurora in Colorado.
“We are so fortunate to have Philip Stahel join the Mission Health team in April," Greg Lowe, president of HCA North Carolina Division, said in a press release. "Dr. Stahel has been nationally recognized for his leadership in patient safety initiatives and we welcome his passion for quality care."
Mission Health's press release notes that Dr. Stahel attended medical school in Switzerland and that he is a triple-board certified European trauma surgeon. A spokesperson for Mission says Stahel is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Fellow of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) and a former Professor of Orthopedics and Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine (2010-2017) and at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine (since 2017).