Mission Hospital McDowell has a new leader

Mission Hospital McDowell is now under new leadership.

As of Friday, March 4, Carol Wolfenbarger is no longer the chief executive officer at the hospital in Marion. She had held this position since 2015.

Instead, Tonia Hale, the CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, has now taken on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell after the departure of Wolfenbarger.

Hale is onsite a few days each week and will have leadership support from the Mission Health team. The search for a permanent CEO at McDowell is underway and an announcement will be made when a new one is appointed, according to Nancy Lindell, spokesperson for HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division/Mission Health.

“We are thankful for the quality care the team at Mission Hospital McDowell provides to our patients every day and are confident that will continue under Tonia’s leadership,” said Lindell to The McDowell News.

Lindell declined to comment further on the reasons for Wolfenbarger’s departure. The McDowell News has not been able contact Wolfenbarger.