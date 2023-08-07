The Centers for Medicare/Medicaid (CMS) has updated its overall hospital quality ratings for 2023, recognizing Mission Hospital McDowell with a prestigious five-star rating.
The ratings are created by CMS to reflect overall quality available at a particular hospital and are used to rank more than 3,000 U.S. hospitals using this system. Mission Hospital McDowell is one of three hospitals in the Mission Health’s system to receive this honor. Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital are the other two and they are among only 483 hospitals across the country to receive five stars, according to a news release.
CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals based on their performance across five quality categories, including: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A five-star rating means that a facility ranks “much above average.”
People are also reading…
“I am so proud of every member of our Mission Hospital McDowell team,” said Marsha Myers, CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell. “We are committed to providing high-quality care for our community and this recognition by CMS reinforces our team’s dedication to the care and improvement of human life.”