Mission Hospital McDowell CEO: Why honoring our health care team is so important this year

The COVID-19 pandemic happened at lightning speed, and there was understandably, confusion and chaos in the early days, and fear and grief as the virus heavily impacted our communities. The pandemic has been — and continues to be — a traumatic event, despite the fact that the vaccines are opening up our lives in wonderful ways. This experience is not unlike a natural disaster or wartime, and it’s important to think about how we will all recover and build our emotional resilience going forward.

That said, all of us, whether we are health care providers or not, are looking at how to reenter a world that is forever changed. Especially in health care, we have the opportunity to ensure we intentionally focus on how we relaunch and heal — emotionally, physically, and socially. As we celebrate National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week, and National EMS Week in May, we should not underestimate the effects that the pandemic has had on our huge-hearted professionals, all of whom were asked to learn many complex new care protocols, become even more adept at juggling priorities, and consider their families’ safety as they cared for our community. In short, health care workers had to learn an entirely new choreography for the intricate dance that is health care, in no time flat. I know that you will join me in thanking each of them this month for the wonderful care and service provided to our community during this pandemic. You are forever our heroes.