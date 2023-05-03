Mission Hospital McDowell received an A grade for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Only 29% of hospitals surveyed received a Spring Grade A. Other regional hospitals and their grades include:

Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals -- B

Caldwell UNC Health -- C

Frye Regional -- B

Catawba Valley Medical Center -- B

Rutherford Regional Medical Center -- A

Mission Hospital --A

This national distinction celebrates Mission Hospital McDowell’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“I am so proud of our team at Mission Hospital McDowell for their dedication to quality patient care. Every day our colleagues are taking exceptional care of our community and ensuring that our patients are safe from infection, surgical complications and any errors or harm during their hospital stay,” said Marsha Myers, CEO, Mission Hospital McDowell.

Mission Hospital in Asheville, is the only other eligible Mission Health Hospital, and also received an A grade from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

To see Mission Hospital McDowell’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.