Mission Hospital McDowell announces plans to expand. Will add 11 beds.

Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
With $20 million in funding from HCA Healthcare, the expansion to the still relatively new facility in McDowell will ensure the continued support of the health care needs of the community, according to a news release.
“Mission Hospital McDowell was designed to serve this community’s unique and growing health care needs and this expansion will allow us to respond to the rising need for inpatient services,” said Mission Hospital McDowell CEO Carol Wolfenbarger. “This expansion represents a large investment by HCA Healthcare in McDowell County and is a testament to Mission Health’s commitment to western North Carolina.”
The new addition will be a two-story tower constructed on the front side of the hospital, and will initially expand capacity by 35% by adding 11 beds to Mission Hospital McDowell. The construction will also support the addition of another floor based on future health care and service needs, according to the news release.
Mission Hospital McDowell opened its three-floor, 105,000-square-foot facility in March 2018, and this new project will mirror that design with the most current technology, patient and family centric care, and the enhancement of the delivery of safe and effective patient care.
Wolfenbarger, who oversaw the nearly two and half year construction of the current building will use her vast experience to oversee this expansion, according to the news release.
“Expanding our hospital to meet the service needs of our community as evidenced by our growth will allow us to continue to provide the exceptional care our community has come to expect from Mission Hospital McDowell,” Wolfenbarger said. “We hope to begin construction next spring, but COVID-19 continues to impact timelines. We are excited to share this news with our community as we move forward with plans.”
Mission Hospital McDowell, a member of Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is a community hospital serving McDowell, Burke and Rutherford counties. Located in Marion, Mission Hospital McDowell is licensed for 65 beds, while operating 30 beds, including five labor and delivery suites. Medical specialties offered include cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and walk-in, non-emergency care at Mission My Care Now McDowell. Mission Hospital McDowell has been designated as a Baby Friendly Hospital and is Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Accredited. For more information, visit missionhealth.org/mcdowell.