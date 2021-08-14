Mission Hospital McDowell announces plans to expand. Will add 11 beds.

Mission Health announced Friday the expansion of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

With $20 million in funding from HCA Healthcare, the expansion to the still relatively new facility in McDowell will ensure the continued support of the health care needs of the community, according to a news release.

“Mission Hospital McDowell was designed to serve this community’s unique and growing health care needs and this expansion will allow us to respond to the rising need for inpatient services,” said Mission Hospital McDowell CEO Carol Wolfenbarger. “This expansion represents a large investment by HCA Healthcare in McDowell County and is a testament to Mission Health’s commitment to western North Carolina.”

The new addition will be a two-story tower constructed on the front side of the hospital, and will initially expand capacity by 35% by adding 11 beds to Mission Hospital McDowell. The construction will also support the addition of another floor based on future health care and service needs, according to the news release.

Mission Hospital McDowell opened its three-floor, 105,000-square-foot facility in March 2018, and this new project will mirror that design with the most current technology, patient and family centric care, and the enhancement of the delivery of safe and effective patient care.