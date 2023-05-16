ASHEVILLE — Mission Health will hold a career fair for a variety of positions available at all locations in Mission’s system.

Mission Health is holding a career fair on Thursday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m. at the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s Kimmel Arena, 227 Campus Drive, Asheville.

“We’re inviting all trades and professionals to join us as we will have members from all facilities and departments available to discuss career opportunities with Mission Health,” reads a statement from Mission.

Interviews and offers will take place on the spot for positions at all of the system’s locations including Asheville, Brevard, Franklin, Highlands, Marion and Spruce Pine.

Mission offers robust benefits including sign-on bonuses for some positions, Free Online ADN to BSN, Tuition Reimbursement, Student Loan Assistance, 401k Matching, Extended Family Leave and more.

Important reminders: Wear your favorite sports team jersey, bring multiple copies of your resume and come prepared to interview one on one with multiple hiring managers. Current job opportunities include registered nurses — all units, new graduate RNs, patient care, imaging techs, lab professionals, respiratory therapists, paramedics/EMTs, housekeepers, maintenance techs, supply chain coordinators, surgical technicians, social workers, physical therapists, behavioral health techs, medical office assistants, leadership and more, according to the statement.