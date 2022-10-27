Mission Health sites host drug take-back event. Mission Hospital McDowell is one of them

ASHEVILLE – Here at Mission Health, we’re committed to improving more lives in more ways. That’s why we’re partnering with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, Oct. 29, to host Crush the Crisis, a prescription drug take-back event.

HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction in the communities that we proud to serve. On Saturday, anyone in the community can safely and anonymously drop off unused and expired medication for proper disposal.

HCA Healthcare’s Crush the Crisis events across the country will align with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by The United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

During last year’s event, Mission Heath collected 110 pounds of unused and expired medication as part of Crush the Crisis.

Participating collection sites

* Mission Hospital McDowell, at the rear of the Mission Hospital McDowell campus at 500 Rankin Drive in Marion

10 a.m.—noon

* Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, 78 Broad St. in Spruce Pine, near the campus of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital

10 a.m. – noon

* Mission Hospital, across from the main campus on the north side at 1 Hospital Drive in Asheville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

* Angel Medical Center, front entrance of Angel Medical Center at 124 One Center Court in Franklin

10 a.m.—noon

* Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, front entrance of Highlands-Cashiers Hospital at 190 Hospital Drive in Highlands

10 a.m.—noon

* Transylvania Regional Hospital, front entrance of Transylvania Regional Hospital at 260 Hospital Drive in Brevard

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.