Mission Health offers multiple locations for opioid take back day

Mission Health is committed to our communities and to improving more lives in more ways.
That’s why on Saturday, Oct. 23 we’re partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host Crush the Crisis opioid take back events at five of our hospital locations.
Opioid misuse is a public health crisis in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 5% from 2018 to 2019 and has quadrupled since 1999. More than 70% of the 70,630 deaths in 2019 involved an opioid.
HCA Healthcare’s Crush the Crisis events will align with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction in the communities that we serve. COVID-19 has exacerbated the opioid epidemic, and the effort to crush the crisis is now more important than ever.
Please help us by encouraging the community to safely and anonymously drop off unused and expired medication for proper disposal on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at our participating collection sites:
• Mission Hospital
1 Hospital Drive. Asheville, NC 28801
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Angel Medical Center
120 Riverview Street, Franklin, NC 28734
9 a.m. – Noon
• Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
125 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777
10 a.m. – Noon
• Highland-Cashiers Hospital
190 Hospital Drive, Highlands, NC 28741
9 a.m. – Noon
• Mission Hospital McDowell
430 Rankin Drive, Marion, NC 28752
10 a.m. – Noon
The focus of the event is to collect tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). However, any medications are accepted.
We will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids.
To help keep members of our communities safe, Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Day events will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, please call 833-582-1970.
Opioid facts from the National Institutes of Health:
- Prescription opioids are used mostly to treat moderate to severe pain, though some opioids can be used to treat coughing and diarrhea.
People misuse prescription opioids by taking the medicine in a way other than prescribed, taking someone else's prescription, or taking the medicine to get high. When misusing a prescription opioid, a person may swallow, inject, or snort the drug.
- Opioids bind to and activate opioid receptors on cells located in the brain, spinal cord, and other organs in the body, especially those involved in feelings of pain and pleasure, and can strongly reinforce the act of taking the drug, making the user want to repeat the experience.
- People who use prescription opioids can feel relaxed and happy, but also experience drowsiness, confusion, nausea, constipation, and slowed breathing.
- Prescription opioids have effects similar to heroin. While prescription opioid misuse is a risk factor for starting heroin use, only a small fraction of people who misuse opioid pain relievers switch to heroin.
- A person can overdose on prescription opioids. Naloxone is a medicine that can treat an opioid overdose when given right away.
- Prescription opioid use, even when used as prescribed by a doctor can lead to a substance use disorder, which takes the form of addiction in severe cases. Withdrawal symptoms include muscle and bone pain, sleep problems, diarrhea and vomiting, and severe cravings.
- A range of treatments including medicines and behavioral therapies are effective in helping people with an opioid use disorder.