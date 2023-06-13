Fifteen students from around the western North Carolina region were given scholarships at a ceremony held at Mission Hospital. McDowell High School graduates Cortnee Tate and Justis Ledbetter were two of the recipients, according to a news release.

“Mission Health is proud to give the Kesha Young Scholarship as just one of the many ways we are supporting the education of our future caregivers,” said Chad Patrick, CEO of Mission Hospital.

The scholarship is in its 26th year and is named in honor of Kesha Young, a 22-year-old biracial woman who was born with mental and physical disabilities and underwent multiple surgeries at Mission Hospital. Kesha died just months before she was scheduled to earn her high school diploma. Despite being in constant pain and confined to a wheelchair, Kesha was described by her adoptive parents as embodying the characteristics that are vital to how health care team members engage with patients, families and visitors, with a strong spirit, warm smile and positive encouragement, according to the news release.