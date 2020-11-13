Mission Health facilities and physicians in network with four additional Health Exchange insurance options for 2021; free insurance hotline

With open enrollment having begun Nov. 1, Mission Health has entered into agreements with Oscar Health, Bright Health, UnitedHealthcare Exchange Plans and Cigna Connect North Carolina, four additional insurance companies offering individual/family plan options for those seeking coverage through the Health Insurance Exchange or Affordable Care Act (ACA).

These agreements will give in network access to Mission Health providers and facilities, including more than 1,000 physicians spanning the 20 counties of Western North Carolina as well as access to numerous physician practices, and seven area hospitals including: Mission Hospital, Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell, Transylvania Regional Hospital, and CarePartners.

“These partnerships represent a collaboration that is designed to improve health outcomes and provide a better experience of care for patients and their families,” said Alexandra Weeks, vice president of payer contracting & alignment at HCA Healthcare’s North Carolina Division. “Mission Health is pleased to reach agreement with each of these Plans with the mutual goal of ensuring that the people of Western North Carolina have access to the affordable, quality healthcare they need.”