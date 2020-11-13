Mission Health facilities and physicians in network with four additional Health Exchange insurance options for 2021; free insurance hotline

With open enrollment having begun Nov. 1, Mission Health has entered into agreements with Oscar Health, Bright Health, UnitedHealthcare Exchange Plans and Cigna Connect North Carolina, four additional insurance companies offering individual/family plan options for those seeking coverage through the Health Insurance Exchange or Affordable Care Act (ACA).
These agreements will give in network access to Mission Health providers and facilities, including more than 1,000 physicians spanning the 20 counties of Western North Carolina as well as access to numerous physician practices, and seven area hospitals including: Mission Hospital, Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell, Transylvania Regional Hospital, and CarePartners.
“These partnerships represent a collaboration that is designed to improve health outcomes and provide a better experience of care for patients and their families,” said Alexandra Weeks, vice president of payer contracting & alignment at HCA Healthcare’s North Carolina Division. “Mission Health is pleased to reach agreement with each of these Plans with the mutual goal of ensuring that the people of Western North Carolina have access to the affordable, quality healthcare they need.”
Mission Health is also pleased to offer a free insurance hotline to help the community navigate these new options. Anyone can call the toll free hotline at 833-541-5757 and receive free, confidential and personalized guidance. Advisors can answer many of your questions related to health insurance coverage. This includes understanding COBRA, the Health Insurance Exchange or the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicaid, and more. There is no cost for this service, and Mission Health is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans.
ABOUT MISSION HEALTH
Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is based in Asheville and is the state’s sixth largest health system. Mission Health operates six hospitals, numerous outpatient and surgery centers, post-acute care provider CarePartners, long-term acute care provider Asheville Specialty Hospital and the region’s only dedicated Level II trauma center. With approximately 12,000 colleagues and 2,000 volunteers, Mission Health is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the people of western North Carolina. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org or @MissionHealthNC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.