Mission Health collects more than 129 pounds of opioids during take back day

Mission Hospital along with our sister hospitals in the region collected 129.31 pounds of opioid medications during its “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day Saturday to help combat the nation’s opioid crisis.
Community members participated in the event by dropping off unused and expired prescription medications. Our thanks to all area law enforcement who partner with our hospitals on collection day.
Here are the amounts collected at each location:
• Mission Hospital — 62 pounds.
• Mission Hospital McDowell — 15 pounds.
• Blue Ridge Regional Hospital — 6.5 pounds.
• Angel Medical Center — 3.11 pounds.
• Highlands-Cashiers Hospital — 3.1 pounds.
• Transylvania Regional Hospital — 39.6 pounds.
Total weight — 129.31 pounds.
As part of HCA Healthcare, Mission Health hospitals participated in this second annual event along with approximately 95 other HCA Healthcare facilities across 16 states. Partnering with local law enforcement and in alignment with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Crush the Crisis event was implemented to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association (AMA).
“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” William Hathaway, chief medical officer of the North Carolina Division of HCA Healthcare said in a previous news release. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.