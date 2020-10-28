Mission Health collects more than 129 pounds of opioids during take back day

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related mortality, according to the American Medical Association (AMA).

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” William Hathaway, chief medical officer of the North Carolina Division of HCA Healthcare said in a previous news release. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”