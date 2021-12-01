 Skip to main content
Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes nurse practitioner
Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes nurse practitioner

Ben Poteat is a native of McDowell County.

Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes the recent addition of Benjamin Poteat, nurse practitioner

A native of McDowell County, Poteat has served his hometown as a registered nurse with Mission Hospital McDowell in the emergency department as well as in outpatient care over the last 10 years.

He completed his undergraduate training at King College in Bristol, Tennessee, and his master’s degree at East Tennessee State University. Poteat is a licensed family nurse practitioner specializing in primary care of all ages.

He and his wife Chelsi have three children - Lilliana, Roman and their newest addition Aubrie Ann. In his spare time, Poteat enjoys hunting, spending time with his wife and children and playing guitar/singing with the praise team at his local church. He feels blessed to have the opportunity to provide medical care to a community that he cares so much about, Mission officials said.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Poteat, call Mission Community Medicine Nebo at 828-652-6326.

