The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen near Marion, authorities said on Wednesday.

The juvenile was identified as Bryson Blake Holland.

A warrant has been issued directing law enforcement to take immediate physical custody of Bryson, resulting from a child custody order filed in Rutherford County.

Bryson was last seen on Greasy Creek Road in Marion on Feb. 9. He was with Perry Todd Conner Jr., also known as "TJ,” Rutherford authorities said.

Perry Todd Conner Jr. also has an outstanding order for arrest on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bryson Blake Holland and Perry Todd "TJ" Conner Jr., is asked to contact Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Conner, 35, has previous convictions for assault inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, larceny, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, resisting an officer, hit and run, DWI, driving without a license and failure to appear.