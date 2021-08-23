Missing pets update: All dogs found, cat still on the run after ASPCA transport crash in McDowell

“The animal search and rescue teams continued their search efforts all day (Friday), including setting up four feeding stations and cameras in the most recently active areas and closely monitoring activity,” reads the statement from the ASPCA. “Footage of Ausable was captured on camera near one of the traps yesterday afternoon, but unfortunately, he did not enter the trap. At approximately 10:40 p.m. (Friday) night, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a dog seen near mile marker 69 on Interstate 40. Evaluating the risks of scaring Ausable into traffic and endangering his life as well as that of staff and other drivers, we decided to closely track reported sightings and resume the search for Ausable at 7 a.m. Sadly, at approximately 9 a.m., our team found Ausable’s body in the grass near the interstate.”