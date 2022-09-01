MISSING: McDowell Sheriff’s Office looking for three juveniles

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing, runaway juveniles:

Dalton Foster is a 16-year-old white male with green eyes and sandy blond hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Demarion Boyd is a 17-year-old black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Noah Wall is a 16-year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

These juveniles were last seen at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Clear Sky Behavioral on Old Greenlee Road in Marion, according to a news release.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Dalton, Demarion or Noah, please contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the non-emergency line at 652-4000.