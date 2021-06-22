 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MISSING MAN: Help find Norman Robinson, 78, of PG in McDowell County
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

MISSING MAN: Help find Norman Robinson, 78, of PG in McDowell County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
062421-mmn-nws-missingman.jpg

Norman Robinson

 SUBMITTED

MISSING: Norman Robinson, 78, left on foot from Maple Hill Road in P.G. at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and black shoes.

Robinson suffers from dementia.

Anyone that sees Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 652-4000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics