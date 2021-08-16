Missing animals update: Three found, four still missing in McDowell

“The support, prayers of family, friends and our community helped us to stand strong in our faith that Tucker was coming home,” she told The McDowell News. “We prayed constantly for God to protect Tucker and lead him to safety to come home. I just spoke with a lady from the ASPCA who said that they would see Tucker but would not approach him because they did not want him running to the highway. They had traps set and he went into the cat trap because he wanted him some tuna. We cannot say enough kind words for the workers and volunteers who helped bring Tucker home. We are praying for the safe recovery of the other pets.”