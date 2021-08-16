Missing animals update: Three found, four still missing in McDowell

As of Monday afternoon, three dogs had been found and reunited with their owners following a wreck on Old Fort Mountain a week ago that sent one man to Mission Hospital and seven animals running loose in the surrounding woods.
Over the weekend, searchers were able to find a pit bull/Labrador retriever mix named Oreo, a Labrador retriever mix named Jack and a miniature dachshund named Tucker. They have returned to their owners.
At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, a box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville, was traveling east on Interstate 40. The truck had a left front tire failure and collided with the median barrier wall and crashed. Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van, Shannen Foster, 52, of Hendersonville, received minor injuries.
As of Monday, Swanson was still at Mission Hospital. “The driver, who sustained very serious injuries, is receiving medical care and we are all hopeful for his speedy recovery,” said a statement from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Swanson was driving a truck owned by the Asheville chapter of the ASPCA. The truck contained approximately 30 dogs and cats in crates that had been spayed and neutered in Asheville and were being returned to their owners in Caldwell County and surrounding areas.
Twenty-six animals received attention at the scene of the wreck and were taken to their owners. Five animals died. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape.
DeAnna Knight and her family had searched for Tucker, the dachshund mix, since last week and were overjoyed to have him back.
“The support, prayers of family, friends and our community helped us to stand strong in our faith that Tucker was coming home,” she told The McDowell News. “We prayed constantly for God to protect Tucker and lead him to safety to come home. I just spoke with a lady from the ASPCA who said that they would see Tucker but would not approach him because they did not want him running to the highway. They had traps set and he went into the cat trap because he wanted him some tuna. We cannot say enough kind words for the workers and volunteers who helped bring Tucker home. We are praying for the safe recovery of the other pets.”
Jack, the black Labrador mix, was reunited with his owner, Cactus Barlow of Lenoir, and Oreo, the pit bull/Labrador mix, has likewise been taken back to his home.
But four animals remained missing at the beginning of the week. The three dogs are a brown pointer dog (male), a black-and-white Jack Russell terrier/pit bull mix (male) and a German shepherd/Australian shepherd mix (female). A white and gray female tabby cat is also still missing.
Cynthia McGuire, the owner of the lost cat, posted on Facebook about her pet.
“Please help my cat is still missing she was one of the animals that went missing in the wreck near Exit 70 off of I-40 near Old Fort,” McGuire posted on Facebook. “Her name is Tabby. She's about 1 1/2 years old, short haired and very petite, she is friendly but a little skittish (she's a rescue) she has a black tip tail with rings down it. She's my 14-year-old severely autistic son’s cat and he is missing her more than words could express. Please if you spot her call McDowell County Animal Shelter at 828-652-6643 or McDowell Sheriff's at 828-652-4000.”
In a coordinated local response, the ASCPA is collaborating closely with Caldwell Animal Services and McDowell County Animal Shelter, as well as with professional missing pet trackers, EPIC Animal Recovery and Mission Lost Pet Recovery Services, to locate the animals and return them safely.
The ASPCA has also provided a list of do’s and don’ts regarding the search:
Do’s
• Do keep an eye out for animals while driving within a 10-mile radius of the accident site, around mile marker 70 on Interstate 40 (including Black Mountain and Old Fort).
• Do call McDowell County Animal Shelter at 828-652-6643 if you come into contact with dogs or cats in the area, or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office after hours at 828-652-4000. When calling about possible sightings, community members should provide the following information: Time and date of sighting, address or landmark where the animal was seen, direction the animal was traveling, what the animal was doing when seen (such as sleeping, running), the apparent state of the animal (healthy or injured).
• Do print and/or take a photo or screenshot of the search flier, so you'll have easy access to information needed to report a sighting. Please download, print and the fliers with your friends, neighbors and local businesses. Please avoid putting flyers in mailboxes, on utility poles, on cars, or on private property without permission.
• Do be mindful of animals crossing highways and busy roads.
Don’ts
• Don’t conduct independent search parties. The number of searchers at the scene is being limited because lost pets experiencing a traumatic event and in unfamiliar settings without their families can react with fear and anxiety, making them more challenging to rescue. Therefore, they should be addressed only by animal experts or owners. The rescue teams are using a range of tactics and equipment, including scent-tracking dogs, scent lures, feeding stations, motion-sensing cameras, humane traps and strategically-placed informational fliers.
• Don’t chase or call out for animals. The missing pets may become scared when chased or called, which would inadvertently push them farther away. Anyone who sees an animal that meets the description of one of the missing pets is asked to report any sighting to the McDowell County Animal Shelter or McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
• Don’t leave food by the road, which could encourage the animals to come closer to vehicles driving through the area.
• Don’t post sightings on social media, as that may encourage well-meaning residents to flock to the area in an effort to locate the missing animal, which may inadvertently scare them away.
A special Facebook page about this incident has been created: https://www.facebook.com/groups/424637142226136/.