Missing animals update: Five found, two still missing in McDowell. GoFundMe started for injured ASPCA driver

As of Friday afternoon, five dogs have been found and reunited with their owners following the Wednesday, Aug. 11 wreck on Old Fort Mountain that sent one man to Mission Hospital and seven animals running loose in the surrounding woods.
Since that wreck, searchers were able to find a pit bull/Labrador retriever mix named Oreo, a Labrador retriever mix named Jack, a miniature dachshund named Tucker, a black-and-white Jack Russell terrier/pit bull mix named Chubbs and a German shepherd/Australian shepherd mix named Freya.
As of Friday afternoon, a brown pointer male dog and a white and gray tabby female cat are still missing.
At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, a box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40. The truck had a left front tire failure and collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van, Shannen Foster, 52 of Hendersonville, received minor injuries.
Swanson was driving a truck owned by the Asheville chapter of the ASPCA. The truck contained approximately 30 dogs and cats in crates that been spayed and neutered in Asheville and were being returned to their owners in Caldwell County and surrounding area.
Twenty-six animals received attention at the scene of the wreck and were taken to their owners. Five animals lost their lives, including two dogs who succumbed to their injuries. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape, and six dogs and one cat went missing from the wreck.
Residents who spot these animals are urged to call McDowell County Animal Shelter at 828-652-6643 or McDowell Sheriff's Office at 828-652-4000.
Meanwhile, friends of Jeff Swanson, the driver, have started a GoFundMe page to assist with medical expenses.
“He has been employed with them for 12 years as their main transport driver,” reads the GoFundMe page. “He loves these pets as if they are his own. He was trapped in the truck for 45 minutes while they tried to cut him out with the Jaws of Life but the truck was so damaged they still couldn’t get him out the cab they had to move him out the back of the truck then he was air lifted to Mission Hospital. He sustained multiple injuries, including multiple pelvis fractures, a hip fracture, multiple rib fractures (some in multiple places), and a nasty wound on his chest from either the seat belt or maybe a burn from the engine since it was sitting in his lap. So far he has had 3 major surgeries to repair his hip and ribs and may be facing a skin graft for the wound.”
Swanson will go to CarePartners Rehabilitation for two to three weeks before he is able to go home. He will be out of work for months. His wife Kris is also taking time off to be with him during his recovery, according to the GoFundMe page.
“Anyone that has met Jeff or Kris know they are amazing people that would do anything they could to help someone out,” reads the page. “So now it’s out time to help them out! They are a huge asset to the veterinary community!”
For more information, visit GoFundMe on the internet and search "Jeff Swanson ASPCA" and that will pull up the page.
In a coordinated local response, the ASCPA has collaborated closely with Caldwell Animal Services, and McDowell County Animal Shelter, as well as with professional missing pet trackers, EPIC Animal Recovery and Mission Lost Pet Recovery Services, to locate the animals and return them safely.
The ASPCA has also provided a list of do’s and don’ts regarding the search
How community members can help
Do’s
• Do keep an eye out for animals while driving within a 10-mile radius of the accident site, around mile marker 70 on Interstate 40 (including Black Mountain and Old Fort).
• Do call McDowell County Animal Shelter at 828-652-6643 if you come into contact with dogs or cats in the area, or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office after hours at 828-652-4000. When calling about possible sightings, community members should provide the following information: Time and date of sighting, address or landmark where the animal was seen, direction the animal was traveling, what the animal was doing when seen (such as sleeping, running), the apparent state of the animal (healthy or injured).
• Do print and/or take a photo or screenshot of the search flier, so you'll have easy access to information needed to report a sighting. Please download, print and the fliers with your friends, neighbors and local businesses. Please avoid putting flyers in mailboxes, on utility poles, on cars, or on private property without permission.
• Do be mindful of animals crossing highways and busy roads.
Don’ts
• Don’t conduct independent search parties. The number of searchers at the scene is being limited because lost pets experiencing a traumatic event and in unfamiliar settings without their families can react with fear and anxiety, making them more challenging to rescue. Therefore, they should be addressed only by animal experts or owners. The rescue teams are using a range of tactics and equipment, including scent-tracking dogs, scent lures, feeding stations, motion-sensing cameras, humane traps and strategically-placed informational fliers.
• Don’t chase or call out for animals. The missing pets may become scared when chased or called, which would inadvertently push them farther away. We ask that anyone who sees an animal that meets the description of one of the missing pets reports any sighting to McDowell County Animal Shelter or McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
• Don’t leave food by the road, which could encourage the animals to come closer to vehicles driving through the area.
• Don’t post sightings on social media, as that may encourage well-meaning residents to flock to the area in an effort to locate the missing animal, which may inadvertently scare them away.
A special Facebook page about this incident has been created: https://www.facebook.com/groups/424637142226136