Missing animals update: Five found, two still missing in McDowell. GoFundMe started for injured ASPCA driver

Twenty-six animals received attention at the scene of the wreck and were taken to their owners. Five animals lost their lives, including two dogs who succumbed to their injuries. Some animal enclosures were damaged in the accident, allowing animals to escape, and six dogs and one cat went missing from the wreck.

“He has been employed with them for 12 years as their main transport driver,” reads the GoFundMe page. “He loves these pets as if they are his own. He was trapped in the truck for 45 minutes while they tried to cut him out with the Jaws of Life but the truck was so damaged they still couldn’t get him out the cab they had to move him out the back of the truck then he was air lifted to Mission Hospital. He sustained multiple injuries, including multiple pelvis fractures, a hip fracture, multiple rib fractures (some in multiple places), and a nasty wound on his chest from either the seat belt or maybe a burn from the engine since it was sitting in his lap. So far he has had 3 major surgeries to repair his hip and ribs and may be facing a skin graft for the wound.”