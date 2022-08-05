Micropolitan Film Festival returns to downtown Marion Saturday

This Saturday, the 2022 Micropolitan Film Festival returns to downtown Marion to show off the visions by independent filmmakers.

The film festival takes place Saturday at the Marion Depot at 45 Depot St. The courtyard opens at 6:30 p.m. and the screening starts at 7 p.m. in the depot.

The Micropolitan Film Festival or MFF is hosted by the McDowell Arts Council Association and is built by and for independent film producers of western North Carolina. It is a small-town celebration of independent filmmaking. This year will be the festival’s fifth year of screening films handmade with love, according to a news release.

“After deciding to skip our annual festival for a planning year in 2021, we are excited to be back with MFF in 2022,” said Anna Branam, assistant director of MACA. “We missed our filmmaking friends who have participated since the inaugural year, 2018. The fun of MFF is meeting new filmmakers and seeing what folks are creating that is new and fresh year-to-year.”

Like many other narrative art forms, film is a tool that reflects the times and events we live through.

“On Saturday, folks can expect to see short films of all genres made by filmmakers from Wilmington to Asheville,” said Branam. “Documentary, thriller, drama and comedy, there is something for everyone. We are very excited that our friends from Mica Town will be joining us. We wish to thank the city of Marion for partnering with us to utilize the Train Depot as a screening space.”

The age suggestion for the content of this event is PG-13. The host of the festival is Arietta Holloway and she will lead a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers after the screening of each film.

The lineup of films will be “No Fishing” by Hidden Walls Productions, “Hunger is Real: Voices of Western North Carolina” by Adams J. Wood, “Safe Haven” by Outlandish Productions, “1st Memory” by Chip Hackler, “Cabarrus” by Andrew Huggins, “Home” by INNC Studios, “Three Quarters” by A Stranger Concept Films and “The Crush!” by Improv Guerrilla Films.

Mica Town Brewing Company will be on-site for the entirety of the event, serving up tasty libations brewed right here in McDowell County. There will be lots of popcorn. The audience will vote for awards at the festival, according to the news release.

The cost is $14 per person. Tickets can be found at mcdowellarts.org/calendar.