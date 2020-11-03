 Skip to main content
MHS senior earns national Commended Student recognition
MHS senior earns national Commended Student recognition

  • Updated
MHS Commended Student.jpg

McDowell High’s Principal, Edwin Spivey (right) with Commended Student, Cyrus Black (left).

 SUBMITTED

McDowell High School Principal Edwin Spivey recently announced that Cyrus Black has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

