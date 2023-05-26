Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A McDowell High senior is among the 14th class of Levine Scholars to join the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

UNC-Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States to be members of the 14th class of the university’s most prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNCC in the fall 2023 semester, according to a news release.

One of these 20 young leaders is Avery Taylor of McDowell High School. Taylor lives in Marion and is the daughter of Jean and Paul Taylor. She has been DECA chapter president and earned community recognition for Hooks and Hearts and third place at state level for community giving project. She earned seventh place internationally for DECA Community Giving project. Her extracurricular activities have included DECA, Student Council, MHS soccer team, MHS swim team, Rho Kappa, Environmental Club and Titan Athletic Advisory Council.

In November, she was one of the McDowell High seniors honored by the Rotary Club of Marion as a Student of the Week.

“As with the program’s previous classes, the students who join us this fall show tremendous accomplishment and potential,” UNCC’s Chancellor Sharon Gaber said. “We are excited to welcome them as 49ers and look forward to supporting them in their undergraduate journey.”

Dr. Heather Smith, the incoming faculty director of the Levine Scholars program, said, “The Levine Scholars Program is delighted to welcome these extraordinary high school seniors to UNC Charlotte. Their academic achievements, leadership, and contributions to their school and local communities are already impressive. Coming from eight states and nine counties across North Carolina, as 49ers these scholars bring to our campus a wide range of talents and interests that will have impact across an array of majors and university units. Beyond this, their individual and collective commitment to service and community engagement continues the powerful legacy of the program’s benefactors Leon and Sandra Levine.”

The university’s premier merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each student from other states. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development, according to the news release.

In addition to Taylor, the class of 2027 Levine Scholars from North Carolina include: Jadyn Becoats, Greensboro, Walter Hines Page High School; Sindhu Gadiraju, Mooresville, South Iredell High School; Omar Pasha, Cary, Durham Academy; Henry Roe, Charlotte, HOPE Academy; Rohan Salwekar, Apex, Green Level High School; Arnav Sareen, Cary, Raleigh Charter High School; Tori Teague, North Wilkesboro, West Wilkes High School; Nubia Terry, Asheboro, Asheboro High School; Alecia Washington, Pfafftown, R.J. Reynolds High School; Lily Witcher, New Hill, Northwood High School; RJ (Ronell) Wright, High Point, GTCC Middle College High School.

The class of 2027 out-of-state recipients are: Samia Bell, Bowie, Md., Bowie High School; Natalie Doerfler, Calera, Ala., Calera High School; Alyssa Fowler, Cambria Heights, N.Y., Benjamin N. Cardozo High School; Eden Gibson, Morgantown, W.Va., University High School; Jasmine Oliver, Baton Rouge, La., Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Mallory Schreiber, Finleyville, Pa., Bentworth Senior High School; Akshara Sisodiya, Gainesville, Fla., Gainesville High School; Sophia Torrebiarte, Corrales, N.M., Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School.

Levine Scholars are selected through a rigorous nomination and interview process, including the annual in-person Finalist Program, where finalists and their families are invited to tour the campus, visit academic buildings, meet current scholars, program staff, and alumni, as well as members of the university’s faculty and leadership.

“This year’s review processes included over 2,200 scholarship nominations and nearly 1,000 applications. Selected scholars have undergone multiple committee reviews, two in-person interviews, and group discussions. We proudly welcome these diverse and accomplished scholars and look forward to their continued passion for service and its impact on the Levine Scholars program, UNC Charlotte, and the Charlotte community,” says Zack Newsome, associate director of the Levine Scholars program.

Established in 2009 through a $9.3 million gift from Leon and Sandra Levine through their foundation, the Levine Scholars program was created to recruit extraordinary high school students based on scholarship, ethical leadership and civic engagement. In 2014, the Levines made an additional $13 million gift, which increased the scholarship from 15 recipients to approximately 20 each year beginning with the class of 2016.

Leon Levine was the founder of Family Dollar stores and retired as chairman and CEO in 2003. The Levine family members are involved in a number of civic and charitable causes in the Charlotte region and throughout the Carolinas through the Leon Levine Foundation. On April 5, 2023, Leon Levine passed away, leaving a legacy of generosity, service, and impact for our scholars to follow, according to the news release.