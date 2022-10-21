Mexican Consulate to assist Latino residents of McDowell this weekend

For many in our region getting access to their healthcare and community information can be challenging.

The YMCA of Western North Carolina is partnering with area organizations to host a resource fair to provide many much needed resources all in one place – at the Corpening Memorial YMCA.

The YMCA in partnership with Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA) is hosting the Mexican Consulate to provide an alternative to accessing records without driving to Raleigh. YMCA has been a support to Centro Unido Latino Americano and its serving community for many years, according to a news release.

The hours for the Consulate and Resource Fair are Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toby Bramlett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA stated, “the YMCA Mission calls on our Christian principles to help our neighbors and guide them to be their best through heathy living, youth development and social responsibility. Partnering with our neighbors at CULA, bringing the Mexican Consulate to the Y, is an outward action of our inward mission. We love our neighbors, we want them to be heathy at the Y, and by offering access we follow through with our mission.”

The Mexican Consulate is available to those who have made appointments and attendees will have access to other resources at the on site Resource Fair. Among others resources, attendees can expect blood pressure tests, diabetes risk tests, resources from local organizations like MATCH, Pisgah Legal, Hola Carolina, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Western Women’s Business Center, and there will be a mobile health unit on site for COVID and flu vaccines.

“Our partnership is stronger than ever and the support we receive from the YMCA is crucial to keep serving our Latino community,” said Margarita Ramirez, executive director of Centro Unido Latino Americano. “Toby has been a great support allowing us to use their space and transportation, he is always open to new ideas on ways that we can partner, partnerships like this are important for the benefit of our diverse community. The event will relieve various barriers that the community faces. This kind of partnership builds bridges between communities and establishes a more equitable approach to providing services to our diverse communities.”

To make an appointment for the Mexican Consulate, call them directly at 1-424-309-0009 or visit https://citas.sre.gob.mx/

The Corpening Memorial YMCA is part of the nonprofit YMCA of Western North Carolina. It strengthens the local community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Established in 2003, the Corpening Memorial Y engages local residents – regardless of age, income, or background – to empower young people to reach their full potential, improve individual and community well-being, and give back and inspire action in the community. For more information, please visit ymcawnc.org/corpening.

Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA), a nonprofit organization from Marion NC has partnered with the YMCA to build bridges and create history for the Latinx community and beyond by bringing the Office of the Consulate General of Mexico to the YMCA this month to assist documented Mexican citizens with issues relating to their home country like dual citizenship and more, according to the news release.