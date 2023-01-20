Mercy Fund Animal Rescue asks for donations for pet food bank

Twice a month every month, the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue’s Community Pet Food Bank helps dog and cat owners, who may face financial issues, provide for their beloved companions.

Mercy’s Community Pet Food Bank is held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on South Main Street in Marion on the second and fourth Thursdays each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Volunteers with the Mercy Fund give out both wet and dry food for dogs and cats. They also give out kitten and puppy and cat litter and treats when it is available, according to Joy Harklerode with the Mercy Fund.

Last year, volunteers with the pet food bank provided food to 9,529 pets or 6,579 cats and 2,950 dogs. The first give away for 2023 was held on Thursday, Jan. 12 and 511 animals were fed.

The next one will take place this Thursday, Jan. 26.

This program is only funded by donations. Mercy Fund volunteers receive donations of pet food and money to buy the provisions.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Harklerode to The McDowell News. “It’s a struggle every month to find enough food but so far with God’s help no one has went away hungry.”

Harklerode said she started this program to help loving owners keep their pets in their homes and out of the animal shelter and off the streets. There are no qualifications necessary for a pet owner to get food. “You need the food. We will help you,” she added.

Some owners have to choose between food and medicines for themselves or their pets. “This helps take that worry away and ensures the dog or cat is able to stay in the home,” said Harklerode. “I’m reaching out because without donations we cannot continue this program which will be devastating to many people and animals.”

This program helps keep McDowell’s animals in their homes and not roaming the city and county streets for food.

If people want to donate or help hungry pets, they can drop off food at Animal Hospital of Marion or call Joy Harklerode for pick up. She can be reached at 828-652-7980. You can also drop off food and supplies for cats and dogs at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion during the food bank on the second and fourth Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

If you wish to make a donation, you can send a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 237, Marion, N.C. 28752. Please indicate it is for the food bank.

You can also donate through PayPal: mercyfundseniors@yahoo.com or use the cash app $joyharklerode and please mark it for the food bank, said Harklerode.