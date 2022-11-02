Mercy Fund animal advocates honored as Marion's Citizens of the Month

Two dedicated advocates for the homeless animals of McDowell County were honored Tuesday by the Marion City Council as Citizens of the Month for November.

The honor comes just ahead of a Saturday event to celebrate rescues and raise money for continued efforts.

During the regular meeting, Council Member Ann Harkey announced her selections for this honor. They are Susan Menard and Hayley Wood, who are local animal advocates with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue. Specifically, Menard and Wood have been leaders in the Mercy Fund’s Trap, Neuter, Return program for feral cats.

Through the TNR effort, Mercy Fund volunteers set up cages to humanely catch feral felines, which are considered wild and can’t be adopted to live indoors. These cats are then taken to a veterinarian and are spayed or neutered so they can’t reproduce. They are also vaccinated for rabies and eartipped (the universal symbol of a neutered and vaccinated cat). The cats are later released back into their original homes in the outdoors where they are fed and given shelter by a caregiver. The Mercy Fund also does this program for community cats, which are felines that roam neighborhoods and procreate at will.

Both Menard and Wood have been instrumental in the success of this program.

“We are gathered here to honor these two fearless feline females and hear their individual stories as they live among and campaign for the rights of feral and homeless cats,” said Harkey at the council meeting.

Menard moved to McDowell County 17 years ago. As she was biking down the road in front of her house, she found an abandoned puppy. She took the puppy home and learned that our county animal shelter euthanized unwanted animals at that time. She then checked with local rescue groups and found out that adoptions took place on Saturdays. She was able to find a home for this puppy. Menard began to notice that feral cats were coming to her home. She started researching and learned about the Trap Neuter Return program. She found grant money and began trapping the feral cats. Menard became affiliated with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue.

“The TNR program is a win/win for the individuals and cats in our neighborhoods,” said Harkey.

Through this effort, the total number of cats altered since 2009 when Menard started this program is 2,056. That’s based on the latest numbers from August.

Wood, a fellow animal advocate, has been working at Coats American for 25 years. In her off time, she works out at the Corpening Memorial YMCA. During the COVID pandemic, she started running for exercise. One day while running, she found some homeless cats at a Dumpster. Wood heard about the TNR program and contacted Menard.

The cats were caught, neutered, and Wood took them home where she had outfitted her garage with pet tents, heat lamps, food, water, litter boxes and even music. She then fostered them until she could find suitable homes for them. She is now an active member of the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue and assists with the TNR program as well as fostering kittens.

“Cats are her passion but finding them forever homes is her end goal,” said Harkey of Wood. “She has found a fun and creative way to accomplish this goal. She dresses in costumes and takes photos of herself holding homeless cats in need of a place to live. Then she posts the pictures and videos on Facebook and TikTok.”

For example, Wood has rescued homeless kittens found at Lowe’s and behind Killough’s Music & Loan.

“Susan Menard and Hayley Wood were not afraid to take up a great cause no matter how controversial,” said Harkey. “Thank you cat warriors.”

Mayor Steve Little gave certificates to Menard and Wood for being the Citizens of the Month. They were joined by numerous friends, family members and fellow animal advocates at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

In a related matter, Pawfest 2022 will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 1496 Jacktown Road, Marion. This will be the first annual Pawfest by Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, according to a news release.

Mercy is a non-profit, foster-based animal rescue group based in McDowell County. Its mission is “to save the lives of animals in need and to find safe and loving homes for them.”

Pawfest 2022 will celebrate successful rescues and raise money to continue with Mercy’s rescue mission. The event will also celebrate the 13th anniversary of the TNR program.

Pawfest will feature a big upscale yard sale and food. There will be teacher and appreciation gifts, all kinds of gift cards, presents for your pets and holiday items and décor. The event will feature local crafts fitting every price range for as little as $1. Organizers said it is a “great opportunity to gather Christmas gifts for family and friends and help animals in our community.”

In addition to local crafts, there will be door prizes, raffles, a silent auction and gently used items.

“This is truly going to be a bargain hunters dream,” reads the news release. A door prize will be given away each hour, free to enter: 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Pawfest will have hot dog plates for just $5 which includes a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink. A hot dog only will cost $2.

All proceeds will benefit the Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) program and the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, according to the news release.

Mercy Fund seeks to help homeless cats and dogs in McDowell County and find a new home for those that can be adopted. It does not have a building for homeless cats and dogs. The volunteers depend on fosters to provide them with a temporary home until they can be adopted. They foster pets in their own homes until permanent homes for the animals can be found.

“Come and learn about our rescued pets and their stories. Discover opportunities to help out right here in our community,” reads the news release.

Organizers said the funds are desperately needed to keep important Mercy community programs going which include:

* Feral & friendly cat spay/neuter

* Community pet food bank

* Emergency veterinary care for abandoned and owned pets

* Veterinary and foster care of dogs and cats

* Special needs pets in Mercy’s care

* Hospice/senior help and support

* Winter dog and cat houses

For more information, contact Susan Menard at 828-317-1939 or visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/368644794312