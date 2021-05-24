Mental Health Awareness Event to be held at Corpening YMCA

A growing list of Championing Partners (sponsors) include the Marion Police Department and Community Engagement Project (CEP-McDowell). Sponsors are still able to reach out if interested in collaboration. Along with the collaborative leadership from McDowell Mental Health Coalition, these partners understand that mental health is a lifelong battle, and one that cannot be fought alone. Labeled as “the unseen and silent killer” mental health challenges affect livelihood, professional relationships, and relationships at home.

McDowell County Health Coalition Board Chair Toby Bramblett said the event is an important one.

“Many leaders are putting a lot of sweat equity into this health crisis and I’m most inspired by the work the Mental Health Cohort (MCHC) has put in over the past several months,” he said.

The McDowell County Health Coalition, established 10 years ago, has cultivated a mission of “building a culture of resilience in McDowell County” as a generational initiative to raise awareness of and reduce stigma around mental and emotional well-being.