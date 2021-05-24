Mental Health Awareness Event to be held at Corpening YMCA

The McDowell County Health Coalition, in partnership with Corpening Memorial YMCA, has organized a Mental Health Awareness event on Thursday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees will meet at the YMCA Pavilion, 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion.
This 45-minute event will feature unique perspectives around the community: Youth, adult and minority viewpoints on the debilitating crisis in mental health and its effects in McDowell.
Margarita Ramirez, executive director of CULA (Centro-Unido Latino-Americano) said, “For the Latinx community, mental health illness is seen as a sign of weakness resulting in long-term suffering and the ones that are brave enough to seek help find different barriers to receive the adequate assistance.”
Representatives from the professional and clinical perspective, CareNet and VAYA, will highlight mental health and well-being while sharing their organizations experience on the frontlines in the health/medical field.
McDowell County Schools representative Stephanie Dvorak is the behavioral health provider with the SYNC program at McDowell High School. Dvorak will be presenting during the event.
“Our youth are resilient but need our support as they re-integrate and resume normal activities following the COVID pandemic,” she said.
A growing list of Championing Partners (sponsors) include the Marion Police Department and Community Engagement Project (CEP-McDowell). Sponsors are still able to reach out if interested in collaboration. Along with the collaborative leadership from McDowell Mental Health Coalition, these partners understand that mental health is a lifelong battle, and one that cannot be fought alone. Labeled as “the unseen and silent killer” mental health challenges affect livelihood, professional relationships, and relationships at home.
McDowell County Health Coalition Board Chair Toby Bramblett said the event is an important one.
“Many leaders are putting a lot of sweat equity into this health crisis and I’m most inspired by the work the Mental Health Cohort (MCHC) has put in over the past several months,” he said.
The McDowell County Health Coalition, established 10 years ago, has cultivated a mission of “building a culture of resilience in McDowell County” as a generational initiative to raise awareness of and reduce stigma around mental and emotional well-being.
This initiative recognized the COVID-19 pandemic as a trauma event for all residents and is working to undo some of the long-lasting effects of prolonged trauma in the region. Thursday’s event has been described as a “collaborative community effort to unify care professionals and residents in an attempt to address mental health concerns,” organizers said.