Men with ties to McDowell honored by the U.S. Navy

Two men with ties to McDowell County have been recognized by the U.S. Navy for service to their country.
Chief Machinist’s Mate Adam Tomas from Marion serves aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18).
In November, Tomas received his combination cover by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Cordaryl Sims, from Atlanta, during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Charleston.
Initiation is a six-week training period in which currently serving chief petty officers prepare new chief petty officers to assume their duties and become members of the Chiefs Mess, the Navy said.
This process for newly promoted E7 personnel is unique to the Navy among the armed forces. At the end of the process, the newly initiated chief petty officers have their collar devices and covers put on by mentors or family members during the pinning ceremony.
Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Jordan M. MooreJordan M. Moore, 23, earned the Sailor of the Year Award from ship where he is serving.
He is a rescue swimmer, small boat coxswain and boatswain’s mate second class (surface warfare) aboard the USS Higgins.
Moore is the grandson of Troy “Skip” Williams of Marion and the son of Chris Moore of Arden and Sabrina Buchanan, a native of Marion. Moore graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 2016.
He later graduated from boot camp, where he was the top sharpshooter in his first assigned unit. In the fall of 2017, he was assigned to the USS Curtis Wilbur in Japan. From October 2017 to October 2020, he supervised the receipt of more than 300,000 gallons of F-76 military diesel fuels during at sea replenishments with no mishaps.
He was successful in completing helicopter maritime strike wing Atlantic Surface Rescue Swimmer School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2018. He completed 27 small boat pax transfers and 19 men overboard drills and seven forecastle deployments, according to information from the family.
For this and other achievements, Moore was honored on Dec. 12. He was selected as the USS Higgins’ Sailor of the Year for his “meritorious service while serving as deck division leading petty officer” from October 2020 to September 2021.
“He demonstrated exceptional leadership skills by leading, training and managing 25 sailors, resolving over 1,000 material discrepancies improving deck division material readiness to execute (Board of Inspection and Survey) and homeport shift,” reads the commendation. “He inspected and inventoried 150 pieces of search and research gear, 120 pieces of underway replenishment gear, and 70 pieces of towing equipment, improving Higgins’ overall mission and readiness.
“Petty Officer Moore’s exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon him. It was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”