Men with ties to McDowell honored by the U.S. Navy

Two men with ties to McDowell County have been recognized by the U.S. Navy for service to their country.

Chief Machinist’s Mate Adam Tomas from Marion serves aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18).

In November, Tomas received his combination cover by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Cordaryl Sims, from Atlanta, during a chief pinning ceremony aboard the Charleston.

Initiation is a six-week training period in which currently serving chief petty officers prepare new chief petty officers to assume their duties and become members of the Chiefs Mess, the Navy said.

This process for newly promoted E7 personnel is unique to the Navy among the armed forces. At the end of the process, the newly initiated chief petty officers have their collar devices and covers put on by mentors or family members during the pinning ceremony.

Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.