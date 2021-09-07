Memorial service held for fallen McDowell firefighter Garrett Presnell

Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Lt. Garrett Stuart Presnell during a memorial service at Tom Johnson Rally Park on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old died last week at Forsyth Medical Center from COVID-19.
Presnell was a firefighter with the town of Black Mountain and worked part time at North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Old Fort fire departments. He died after spending days hospitalized in Winston-Salem with the virus.
Presnell was president of the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, as well as a member of Buncombe County Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue. He also volunteered as a lieutenant at Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department.
The Revs. Jimmy Upton, Jeffrey Parker and Chief Scottie Harris officiated the service, which was streamed live on Facebook Live via the McDowell County 911/Emergency Management Page and streamed on YouTube Live on the town of Black Mountain channel.
Upton thanked members of the community for helping the family in their hour of need.
“There have been a lot of prayers prayed for this family and extended family,” he said.
Presnell was remembered as helpful, fun-loving and dedicated to his community.
Black Mountain Chief Scott Harris recalled Presnell as a teller of tales and a man of great generosity.
“He really wanted to help people,” Harris said. “He had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I ever met … a piece of him lives in us.”
Presnell was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and a brother, Levi Maltba.
Left to cherish is memory are his wife of five years, Kelsey Irene Presnell; his mother, Sherie Buchanan Presnell; maternal grandparents, Stuart and Eileen Buchanan; and his daughter to be born in September, Kora Eileen Presnell. Also surviving are two brothers, Corey Presnell (Lacey) and Douglas Lee Cooksey (Lirije); maternal mother and father-in-law, Ervin and Pam Smith; and niece, Carly Presnell.
Harris said baby Kora will have a lot of emergency services uncles looking out for her.
“She will have one of the biggest families ever known in God’s creation,” he said.