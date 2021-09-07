 Skip to main content
Memorial service held for fallen McDowell firefighter Garrett Presnell
Lt. Garrett Stuart Presnell, 1993-2021
An outpouring of love

Memorial service held for fallen McDowell firefighter Garrett Presnell

Memorial service honors fallen firefighter

090821-mmn-nws-presnellservice-p5.jpg

Garrett Presnell’s mother, Sherie Buchanan Presnell, accepts a flag near the end of Tuesday’s service at Tom Johnson Rally Park.

Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Lt. Garrett Stuart Presnell during a memorial service at Tom Johnson Rally Park on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old died last week at Forsyth Medical Center from COVID-19.

Presnell was a firefighter with the town of Black Mountain and worked part time at North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Old Fort fire departments. He died after spending days hospitalized in Winston-Salem with the virus.

090821-mmn-nws-presnellservice-p1.jpg

The memorial service was broadcast live on YouTube on the town of Black Mountain’s channel. The service was held at Tom Johnson Rally Park in Marion.

Presnell was president of the McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, as well as a member of Buncombe County Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue. He also volunteered as a lieutenant at Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Department.

090821-mmn-nws-presnellservice-p2.jpg

Colleagues in emergency services joined family and friends remembering fallen firefighter Garrett Presnell, who died from COVID-19.

The Revs. Jimmy Upton, Jeffrey Parker and Chief Scottie Harris officiated the service, which was streamed live on Facebook Live via the McDowell County 911/Emergency Management Page and streamed on YouTube Live on the town of Black Mountain channel.

Upton thanked members of the community for helping the family in their hour of need.

“There have been a lot of prayers prayed for this family and extended family,” he said.

090821-mmn-nws-presnellservice-p3.jpg

Kelsey Presnell is presented with one of her husband’s helmets during the ceremony.

Presnell was remembered as helpful, fun-loving and dedicated to his community.

Black Mountain Chief Scott Harris recalled Presnell as a teller of tales and a man of great generosity.

“He really wanted to help people,” Harris said. “He had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I ever met … a piece of him lives in us.”

Presnell was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and a brother, Levi Maltba.

090821-mmn-nws-presnellservice-p4.jpg

Firefighters presented helmets, flags and a medal to family members at the Tuesday service.

Left to cherish is memory are his wife of five years, Kelsey Irene Presnell; his mother, Sherie Buchanan Presnell; maternal grandparents, Stuart and Eileen Buchanan; and his daughter to be born in September, Kora Eileen Presnell. Also surviving are two brothers, Corey Presnell (Lacey) and Douglas Lee Cooksey (Lirije); maternal mother and father-in-law, Ervin and Pam Smith; and niece, Carly Presnell.

Harris said baby Kora will have a lot of emergency services uncles looking out for her.

“She will have one of the biggest families ever known in God’s creation,” he said.

garrett presnell.jpg

Presnell

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

