Memorial Day service, car show scheduled for this weekend

For this Memorial Day weekend, McDowell County will again pay tribute to those who gave their lives for our country with the 26th annual service at the Senior Center.

Before that, the 20th Memorial Weekend Car Show will take place in downtown Marion.

The car show will be held this Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West Henderson Street at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market shelter. Organizer Doug McCraw said as always, the show is open to all vehicles and the only requirement is that you have “pride in your ride.”

“While a lot of shows strive to be exclusive, we have always worked to be ‘inclusive’ for all years and kinds of vehicles,” said McCraw. “The beauty of the show is in the wide variety of vehicles you will see - there is something for everyone. So, if you have a street rod, classic muscle car, new muscle car, hot rod, lifted truck, lowered truck, modified import, cool bike, you name it - polish it up and come on out. You are invited and welcome.”

McCraw added the purpose of the Memorial Weekend Car Show has always been “to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.” As a part of this remembrance, the McDowell High NJROTC Honor Guard and Rifle Team will be there at the car show.

“Two years ago, the McDowell High NJROTC performed the first ever, live fire 21-gun salute in Marion and we are honored to have them do it again this year,” said McCraw. “And don't forget our award-winning honor guard who will be presenting our colors and performing Taps. With the show since year one, we can't thank our NJROTC enough - they are something to be proud of.”

In addition, there will be a dance and gymnastics performance by the young people from Above the Barre Dance and Gymnastics Academy. “If you haven't seen them perform (and even if you have), you are in for a treat,” said McCraw. “They are great.”

Food vendors like Matt's Munchies and Hot Dog Dave will be there with all kinds of good things to eat. Downtown Marion’s restaurants will be open too on Saturday.

During Saturday’s car show, goody bags will be given out to the first 50 registered and there will lots of door prizes. The entries will be judged in several categories: The Top Ten, Ladies Choice, Bike Choice, Import Choice, Young Gun and more. Dean's Mechanical's Monster Truck will be on display.

McCraw said he wants to thank all the partners for making the show possible. They include The McDowell News, Westmoreland Funeral Home, T&D Wrecker Service, Marion Pharmacy, Joanne Howle Realty, West Court Food Center, Self Help Credit Union, Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, J&T Auto Parts, Todd's Golden Fried Chicken, Jim Cook Chevy Buick GMC, Morris Heating and Cooling, Rhonda Silver Realty, Marion Tire and Muffler, Marion Credit Company, Ingenious Coffee Roasters, Autozone, John's Precision Auto Body, Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group, McDowell Local, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDaniel Insurance Agency, Camping World and Master's Hand Printworks.

Sunday service

Memorial Day will actually fall on Monday. It is a special day set aside to honor and remember those who made the supreme sacrifice for the defense of our nation. And on Sunday, McDowell County will pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

The annual McDowell County Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. in the Senior Center in Marion. The service is hosted by American Legion Post 56.

Seating will be available. The presentation of the five service flags and the American flag will be done by American Legion Post 56 Honor Guard. This will also commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the McDowell County Salute to Veterans Wall.

Retired Maj. Robert “Bob” Smith, a Vietnam War veteran, will be the master of ceremonies. The keynote speakers at Sunday’s Memorial Day service will be some of the veterans from McDowell County who recently traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the Honor Air Flight, said Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56.