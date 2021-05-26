Memorial Day 2021 service scheduled for Sunday

He has served as chief of the Europe Division, ECJ5, HQUSEUCOM in Stuttgart, Germany and served as the U.S. Army attaché to the Kingdom of Norway. He has extensive European service with command and staff assignments encompassing three tours in Germany, two tours in Norway and tours in Honduras and Turkey. Portelli is an expert linguist, with native fluencies in Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and German languages and dabbles in Italian, Spanish, French and Turkish, according to the news release.

He holds numerous military awards and decorations as well as U.S. and Norwegian parachutist badges and received a Department of State Meritorious Honor Award. For his services to the Kingdom of Norway, he was awarded the Norwegian Defense Medal with laurel wreath and, by Royal Norwegian proclamation, was knighted a Commander of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit by King Harald of Norway.

Here in McDowell County, he continues his public service in the local community, serving as president of the Rotary Club of Marion; chairman of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council; board member of the McDowell Health Coalition and program chairman for the Mount Mitchell Scouting District. He is married to the former Gail Emanuel of Murrysville, Pa.