Meeting set for Thursday to get input on Peavine Trail in Marion

The McDowell Trails Association is partnering with the city of Marion, McDowell County TDA, and Destination by Design in developing a master plan for the Peavine Trail.

This plan is already funded and will guide the work improving the existing trail and plans for extending the trail.

There will be a Peavine Trail Master Plan Community Input drop-in meeting at the Marion Community Building on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. Final analysis maps, project signage, road crossing site plans and photo renderings will be available for public review and comment, according to a news release.

The Peavine Trail is a 1.5-mile trail located in Marion that follows the abandoned Peavine railroad line of the Southern Railway from State Street to a now-closed trestle. It is a popular trail for walking and cycling, and due to its proximity to downtown Marion, it is easily accessible.

The MTA’s Revive the Peavine Campaign runs through December. The goal is to raise $25,000, and to date almost $15,000 has been raised. All money raised will be dedicated to the Peavine Trail in the following three categories:

Existing trail repairs

The current trail has a fine crushed rock surface that has eroded, leaving exposed base rocks. In addition, there are several places that do not drain well and washed-out areas that need repairs. The trail crosses several roads, and these crossings will be addressed to make them safer for pedestrians.

The trestle

The current trail ends at the north end of a trestle, which is closed to all users. The trestle is behind Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant on Rutherford Road and needs extensive repairs to enable it to be used for the trail, which then will allow extension of the trail to Jacktown Road. An engineering study addressing the trestle was completed in 2019. Grant funding requiring a local match will be necessary for trestle repairs.

Future vision

An inviting trailhead with adequate parking

New signage, information kiosks and wayfinding signage

Safe pedestrian crossings at intersecting roads

Benches and other amenities

Connecting trail between Morehead Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery and interpretive signage

Future connections with McDowell Technical Community College and the Thermal Belt Trail in Rutherford County and connecting the Fonta Flora and Wilderness Gateway State Trails.

Several business sponsors and over 50 individual donors have already contributed to Revive the Peavine.

“The MTA is greatly appreciative of all who have contributed to the campaign,” said MTA President Steve Pierce. “A big ‘thank you’ to businesses and individuals who have generously given to the campaign. We are hopeful that donations will continue through December so we can reach our fundraising goal.”

Donations are accepted via the MTA website and by mail. Donation forms and online giving can be found at https://mcdowelltrails.org. The MTA is a 501©3 nonprofit that partners with local governments, agencies and associations in order to extend and maintain greenways, trails and paddle trails to promote a healthy lifestyle and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors in McDowell County, according to the news release.