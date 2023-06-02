RALEIGH — When Emma Halliburton was 5 years old, she started telling her mom she wanted to learn how to play the bagpipes.

It was just a few years after her dad, North Carolina Forest Ranger Jimmy Halliburton, died in the line of duty while working at Tuttle Educational State Forest. The family has attended the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual memorial service in Raleigh since his death.

When Emma first told her mom, Amber, she wanted to play bagpipes, Amber thought it might just be a phase. But every year after that, Emma would reaffirm her interest in learning the bagpipes. By 8 or 9 years old, Emma started to dig into her family history and learn about her Scottish roots.

Around Christmas of 2021, right before Emma turned 10, Amber asked her Facebook friends if anyone knew of any bagpipers who would be willing to give Emma lessons. That’s how they found Drew Bradshaw, a Morganton local, who started teaching Emma the bagpipes in January 2022.

After a few months of lessons, one of the officials from the NCFFF memorial service told Emma she could play at a future memorial service if she learned how to play the bagpipes.

“Well, she hung on to that,” Amber said. “She made that her goal, and probably, right before Christmas (2022) she shared that with Drew. That was an audacious, like a really big goal for her.”

At the time, Emma still was learning exclusively on the chanter – the part of the bagpipes where the musician creates the melody.

It can take bagpipe hopefuls months or even years to graduate from the chanter to the full bagpipes, but Emma managed to do it in about a year, earning her bags in March, just two months before this year’s NCFFF memorial service.

“She dug deep and (Bradshaw) poured into her,” Amber said. “We have hour-and-a-half lessons every week, and she met her goal.”

Emma said it was awesome to meet her goal of getting her bags.

“It was just amazing because I had never accomplished anything like that before,” Emma said.

She was originally invited to play at a dinner for the families being recognized during the memorial service, but that night, they invited her to lead the bagpipers in the parade.

“It was just so fun to be part of the honor guard,” Emma said. “It felt so … just like a rush of just happiness and excitement.”

Amber said she felt like Emma’s devotion to learning the bagpipes and coming full circle to perform at the NCFFF memorial was a sign of healing for her.

“She gets it, she gets our message of hope for families,” Amber said. “It was almost like an unspoken statement of complete, full circle for her. She played in the place that she got her flag.”

Amber said she was proud of Emma for her bravery to perform in front of the crowd.

“I think it speaks to her steadfastness and to our faith that she knows that was an event that happened to us, but it’s not her or our identity,” Amber said. “I think it’s kind of a way to say that I overcame that event. I’m able to come back on my own terms. I’m choosing to be here at this point.”

Emma isn’t the only one working hard to achieve her goals. Her brother Coleman currently is taking lessons and hopes to someday play the snare drum in the parade at the NCFFF memorial service.

“I decided to play drums because I needed something to do and I really like making noise, so I decided to do drums,” Coleman said. “I went to Raleigh for the blessing of the quilts, and when Emma was meeting up with the bagpipers, they showed me the snare. I said, ‘oh, I didn’t know they played the snare,’ and I got to hold it.

“My new goal is to play at the regiment, so if I work really hard and really diligently, I’m going to play (with) the Raleigh band.”