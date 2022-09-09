Medical examiner confirms ID of man found dead in Curtis Creek area of McDowell

The body of a man found dead in a rugged section of McDowell County has been positively identified, authorities said Friday. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek in McDowell County in early August. Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office believed at the time the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci, who had been missing from the Asheville area since Friday, June 24.

That has been confirmed by the state medical examiner, according to Friday's news release.

Deputies and rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around one mile from where his car was found on Tuesday, July 12.

In total, nine searches were made by authorities since the discovery of his car.

“We send our condolences to the family of Mr. Focaracci," said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan, “and we hope this brings some closure for them. I am very proud of the efforts by our detectives, along with our partnering emergency service agencies that assisted with this search and recovery.”