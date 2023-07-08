McDowell County Senior Center is looking for volunteers to help fill some vacancies in the local Meals on Wheels program.

Meals on Wheels is a delivery service to help feed needy citizens across McDowell County five days a week. The program runs a dozen different routes through various neighborhoods in the county for those who have signed up through the Senior Center.

Current vacancies in the program include one primary route driver along with a multiple openings for substitute drivers to work as needed. Meals are delivered between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the days assigned. Drivers are compensated mileage monthly and training will be provided free of charge.

“We have a need for drivers right now, one of them being a primary driver on Mondays and then any backup drivers would be greatly appreciated,” said McDowell County Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Taylor-Ivy. “Being a part of the Meals on Wheels program is a great way to meet new people and to give back to the community.”

New drivers can begin on Monday, Aug. 7. For more information on the program, call 828-659-0826 or email jtaylorivy@mcdowellseniorcenter.org.